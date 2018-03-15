Rising Young Professionals take home honors from The Daily Reporter

About 200 people were in attendance Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Rumble Room in Milwaukee to honor the industry’s Rising Young Professionals.
The first-ever event celebrated 22 outstanding men and women who are the future of the industry.
Meet the 2018 honorees:
Jessica Avila
Mortenson Construction
Courtney Cates
J.H. Findorff & Son
Adeola Giwa
Mortenson Construction
Josh Halvorsen
Mortenson Construction
Mike Hobolich
Hard Rock Sawing & Drilling
Michael Jahns
Hunzinger Construction
Anthony Kazee
Midwest Construction & Management Services
Suzanne Knight
ABC of Wisconsin
Naomi Kroth
Bachmann Construction
Leroy Miller
Operating Engineers Local 139
Mike Moennig
Moore Construction
Austin Moore
Moore Construction
Zachary Okray
JCP Construction
Niles Owen
Michels Corporation
Elizabeth Polheber
VJS Construction Services
Alex Raver
Hunzinger Construction
Ernie Rossi
Rossi Construction
Humberto Sanchez
VJS Construction Services
Brad Schmidt
C.G. Schmidt
Kathryn Sullivan
Catalyst Construction
Wyatt Tompkins
H.J. Martin & Son
Kathleen Vanderstappen
Mortenson Construction