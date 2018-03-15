Rising Young Professionals take home honors from The Daily Reporter

About 200 people were in attendance Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Rumble Room in Milwaukee to honor the industry’s Rising Young Professionals.

The first-ever event celebrated 22 outstanding men and women who are the future of the industry.

Meet the 2018 honorees:

Jessica Avila

Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

Courtney Cates

J.H. Findorff & Son

Full Story >>

Adeola Giwa

Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

Josh Halvorsen

Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

Mike Hobolich

Hard Rock Sawing & Drilling

Full Story >>

Michael Jahns

Hunzinger Construction

Full Story >>

Anthony Kazee

Midwest Construction & Management Services

Full Story >>

Suzanne Knight

ABC of Wisconsin

Full Story >>

Naomi Kroth

Bachmann Construction

Full Story >>

Leroy Miller

Operating Engineers Local 139

Full Story >>

Mike Moennig

Moore Construction

Full Story >>

Austin Moore

Moore Construction

Full Story >>

Zachary Okray

JCP Construction

Full Story >>

Niles Owen

Michels Corporation

Full Story >>

Elizabeth Polheber

VJS Construction Services

Full Story >>

Alex Raver

Hunzinger Construction

Full Story >>

Ernie Rossi

Rossi Construction

Full Story >>

Humberto Sanchez

VJS Construction Services

Full Story >>

Brad Schmidt

C.G. Schmidt

Full Story >>

Kathryn Sullivan

Catalyst Construction

Full Story >>

Wyatt Tompkins

H.J. Martin & Son

Full Story >>

Kathleen Vanderstappen

Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>