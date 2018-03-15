Quantcast
Rising Young Professionals take home honors from The Daily Reporter

By: Rick Benedict March 15, 2018 7:00 pm

rising-young-awardsAbout 200 people were in attendance Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Rumble Room in Milwaukee to honor the industry’s Rising Young Professionals.

The first-ever event celebrated 22 outstanding men and women who are the future of the industry.

Meet the 2018 honorees:

avila-jessicaJessica Avila
Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

cates-courtneyCourtney Cates
J.H. Findorff & Son

Full Story >>

giwa-adeolaAdeola Giwa
Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

halvorsen-joshJosh Halvorsen
Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

hobolich-mikeMike Hobolich
Hard Rock Sawing & Drilling

Full Story >>

jahns-michealMichael Jahns
Hunzinger Construction

Full Story >>

kazee-anthoneyAnthony Kazee
Midwest Construction & Management Services

Full Story >>

knight-suzanneSuzanne Knight
ABC of Wisconsin

Full Story >>

korth-naomiNaomi Kroth
Bachmann Construction

Full Story >>

miller-leroyLeroy Miller
Operating Engineers Local 139

Full Story >>

moenning-mikeMike Moennig
Moore Construction

Full Story >>

moore-austinAustin Moore
Moore Construction

Full Story >>

okray-zakZachary Okray
JCP Construction

Full Story >>

owen-nilesNiles Owen
Michels Corporation

Full Story >>

polheber-elizabethElizabeth Polheber
VJS Construction Services

Full Story >>

raver-alexAlex Raver
Hunzinger Construction

Full Story >>

rossi-ernieErnie Rossi
Rossi Construction

Full Story >>

sanchez-humbertoHumberto Sanchez
VJS Construction Services

Full Story >>

schmidt-bradBrad Schmidt
C.G. Schmidt

Full Story >>

sullivan-kathrynKathryn Sullivan
Catalyst Construction

Full Story >>

tompkins-wayttWyatt Tompkins
H.J. Martin & Son

Full Story >>

vanderstappen-kathleenKathleen Vanderstappen
Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

