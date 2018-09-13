Quantcast
As Waukesha water chief, Duchniak thinks communications should be clear as a stream

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com September 13, 2018 3:13 pm

Chris Thompson Special to The Daily Reporter Waukesha’s $286 million water project is in the starting gate and ready to run, giving Dan Duchniak a moment to look back and consider the lessons of John Bennett. Bennett was Duchniak’s boss when he was an engineering intern for the city of Franklin from 1988 to 1990. Duchniak said he ...

