28 buildings damaged by flooding at UW-Madison (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Administrators say burst water pipes and flooding have damaged 28 buildings at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

University officials say Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building were the most severely damaged of the structures; 180 course sections had to be moved on Monday and Tuesday. The UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the university expects more classes will have to be moved later this week.

The State Journal reports Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the Faculty Senate on Monday that the flooding is “reasonably unprecedented” and that staff is working quickly to assess the damage and clean it up. Officials say the sub-zero temperatures last week followed by a rapid thawing in the past few days likely weakened building pipes and led to flooding.

The campus’ chemistry building is now in the midst of a $133 million renovation and expansion project. The first phase of the work will have a new 9-story tower put up along University Avenue. Most of the space inside will be used for lecture halls, teaching laboratories and group work. The second phase will remodel parts of the Daniels wing of the building. It will add teaching labs and make improvements to ventilation and fire-control systems.