Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn awards $13M to three firms for start of plant construction

Foxconn awards $13M to three firms for start of plant construction

By: Nate Beck May 29, 2019 3:44 pm

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded nearly $13 million worth of contracts to three companies for the construction of the first phase of the company's planned factory in Mount Pleasant.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo