After fits and false starts, Milwaukee officials mark city's first deconstruction job

After fits and false starts, Milwaukee officials mark city’s first deconstruction job

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 7, 2019 4:12 pm

City officials celebrated Milwaukee's first deconstruction project on Thursday, admiring the work of a contractor taking apart a vacant house on the city's north side — some two years after a policy was enacted requiring blighted homes to be taken apart instead of torn down.

