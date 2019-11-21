Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Sonag Construction owner pleads not guilty to child-porn charges

Sonag Construction owner pleads not guilty to child-porn charges

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com November 21, 2019 1:00 pm

The owner of Sonag Construction is pleading not guilty to child-pornography charges.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo