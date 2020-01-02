Quantcast
ON THE LEVEL: Babcock looks back at time leading AIA Wisconsin chapter

ON THE LEVEL: Babcock looks back at time leading AIA Wisconsin chapter

By: Jimmy Nesbitt January 2, 2020 2:22 pm

Bill Babcock and his wife, Barbara, were vacationing in Wisconsin in August 1976 when their car broke down outside Madison. They took it to a dealership, and while the car was being worked on, they explored the city and fell in love with it.

