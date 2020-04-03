Attorneys offer free online COVID-19 advice to Wisconsinites

A free online legal clinic is answering Wisconsinites’ legal questions arising from COVID-19.

Wisconsin Free Legal Answers is an online portal on which people can submit legal questions about topics like workplace safety, unemployment, landlord-tenant issues and powers of attorney. Wisconsin lawyers are answering questions related to civil matters, not criminal, at no cost.

The Wisconsin Access to Justice Commission runs the project with support from the State Bar of Wisconsin and the American Bar Association’s Free Legal Answers.

Jeff Brown, the State Bar’s pro bono manager, said 250 volunteer lawyers are on hand to answer questions. Wisconsin Free Legal Answers responded to nearly 1,000 questions in 2019.

The State Bar also offers a low-cost online Lawyer Referral and Information Service to the public. Attorneys in the program agree not to charge more than $20 for the first consultation, up to a half hour.