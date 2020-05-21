Quantcast
Worker dies at school construction site in Horicon

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 21, 2020 3:06 pm

A worker was killed Thursday by falling debris at the construction site of a new junior and senior high school in Horicon.

According to the Horicon Police Department, a construction worker in his 30s was struck on the head by falling debris at the site of a school that’s under construction at 841 Gray Street in the city. First responders took the man by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not publicly identify the man, saying they were waiting for the notification of his family. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. Crews began the construction of the new middle and high school last summer and plan to complete the project in August, according to the Horicon School District. 

