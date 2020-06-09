Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Group wants to prevent ballot harvesting in Wisconsin

Group wants to prevent ballot harvesting in Wisconsin

By: Associated Press June 9, 2020 8:20 am

A conservative law firm asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday to outlaw the process by which outside groups, typically partisan, help to send or return large numbers of absentee ballots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo