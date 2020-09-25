Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Miron wins $28.1M bid for engineering hall at UW-Platteville

Miron wins $28.1M bid for engineering hall at UW-Platteville

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com September 25, 2020 1:51 pm

State officials this week inked a $28.1 million contract with Miron Construction, of Neenah, to build a new academic building at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo