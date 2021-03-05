Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / WisDOT to plug budget hole with nearly $210M in federal aid

WisDOT to plug budget hole with nearly $210M in federal aid

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 5, 2021 2:59 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to use about $210 million worth of federal aid to close a budget deficit caused by COVID-19 and spend more on local roads and highway rehabilitation.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo