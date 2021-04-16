Quantcast
Family of worker killed on Columbia County highway job sues Michels Corp. for wrongful death

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 16, 2021 1:41 pm

The family of a worker struck and killed by a truck carrying a crane on a Columbia County highway project last summer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the contractor Michels Corp.

