8 Republicans to face off in Assembly special election primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eight Republicans are facing off in a special election primary for the right to run for an open state Assembly seat.

Steve Kauffeld, Spencer Zimmerman, Jenifer Quimby, Nick Krueger, Cathy Ann Houchin, Nathan Pollnow, Jennifer Meinhardt and William Penterman are looking to advance through Tuesday’s primary in southeastern Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District. The survivor will face Democrat Pete Adams and independent Stephen Ratzlaff in a July 13 special general election.

The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus. The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate this month to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald won a congressional seat in November.