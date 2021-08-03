Quantcast
Hoffman adds director of accounting, business development specialist, designer

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 3, 2021 10:27 am

Kelly Mischler

Kelly Mischler

Tim Rankin

Tim Rankin

Hoffman Planning, Design, & Construction has welcomed Kelly Mischler, Tim Rankin and Sam Long to its team.

Mischler brings eight years of accounting experience, including four in construction accounting, to her new role at Hoffman. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, she was a senior accountant at Schenck/CLA for six years and was a controller for the last year and a half at a local construction company. As director of accounting, Mischler will oversee all financial aspects of Hoffman and be involved in risk management and contract review.

As Hoffman’s business development specialist, Rankin brings 15 years of experience in business development to his position. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Rankin is tasked with discovering and developing new ways to grow and enhance Hoffman’s presence in the industrial market.

Sam Long

Sam Long

Long rejoins Hoffman after previously serving as a design intern with the firm. Long has an associate degree in architectural technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and is pursuing his architectural license and LEED Green Associate credential.

