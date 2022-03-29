Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Calhoun Road project earns WisDOT Excellence in Highway Design award (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 29, 2022 10:13 am

The Calhoun Road (CTH M to WIS 190) project in Brookfield has been selected to receive a 2022 Excellence in Highway Design award in the Best Local Program Design category from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

