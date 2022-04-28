Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press April 28, 2022 9:24 am

The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of economic durability.

