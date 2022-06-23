Hoffman adds to staff

Hoffman Planning, Design, & Construction has hired Nicole Melotte, Mitch Kroll and Casey Helmrath.

Melotte brings more than 20 years of business development experience to her new role as business developer at Hoffman. She comes to Hoffman from The Blue Book Building & Construction Network, where she spent nearly five years as a business development consultant.

Melotte will be responsible for discovering new ways to grow and enhance Hoffman’s business, including target market assessment, information gathering, lead generation and overall sales activity. She also spent more than 15 years in real estate.

As a Hoffman job captain, Kroll is involved in all aspects of a project, from pre-planning through project completion and closeout, working closely with the project architect and coordinating work with the civil, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing areas.

A graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and an associate member of the American Institute of Architects, Kroll has five years of experience in the design and construction industry.

Helmrath brings six years of design and construction experience to his role as project architect at Hoffman. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Helmrath works with clients throughout a project, managing various design-related activities, including planning and programming, design development and construction administration.