Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin sees slight construction growth over last year, industry jobs excel (access required)

Wisconsin sees slight construction growth over last year, industry jobs excel (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 19, 2022 3:04 pm

Several Wisconsin counties saw slight growth in new construction over the last year while a dozen saw less than 1% growth, according to a state revenue department report. Meanwhile, construction was among employment sectors which exceeded 2019 levels, according to a separate report. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo