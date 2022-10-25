Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran October 25, 2022 1:07 pm

1. AMOUNT: $5,000,600 AWARDED TO: North American Mechanical Inc., Deforest PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Food Service Building Renovation, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison (Plumbing, HVAC Combo) 2. AMOUNT: $4,067,330 AWARDED TO: WIL-Surge Electric Inc., Butler PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Food Service Building Renovation, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison (Electrical) 3. AMOUNT: $3,687,439 AWARDED TO: Iverson Construction, ...

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

