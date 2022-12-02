Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press December 2, 2022 9:28 am

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed increasing the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation's fuel supplies over the next three years, a move welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups.

