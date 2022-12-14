Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules (access required)

By: Associated Press December 14, 2022 12:36 pm

Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board on Wednesday voted unanimously to proceed with regulating so-called forever chemicals in the state's groundwater, 10 months after a plan was scrapped under pressure from the state's powerful business industry.

