AGC of Wisconsin names new Board of Directors

Paul Martzke will serve as the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin’s 2023 board president. Martzke is president of Immel Construction based in Green Bay.

Brian Hornung of J.H. Findorff & Son, based in Madison, was elected as 2023 vice president.

As AGC’s 2023 officers, Martzke and Hornung will further enhance AGC’s workforce development efforts and strengthen the association’s influence in the state’s commercial construction industry.

Past Presidents Anna Stern of Tri-North Builders (Madison), Sid Samuels of The Samuels Group (Wausau), and Peter Vogel of Vogel Bros. Building Co. (Madison) will serve on AGC’s Executive Committee and Board along with Martzke and Hornung.

New directors elected to serve on the AGC of Wisconsin Board include:

Chris Berg, IEI General Contractors (DePere)

George Cullen, J.P. Cullen & Sons (Janesville)

Ben Kossow, Riley Construction (Kenosha)

Ben Lee, Staab Construction (Marshfield)

Returning directors serving on the AGC Board of Directors: