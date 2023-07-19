Milwaukee hosting committee seeks contractors for Fiserv Forum project ahead of Republican National Convention

The MKE 2024 Host Committee has opened the first round of request for proposals (RFP) for vendors ahead of the 43rd annual Republican National Convention (RNC) and is looking for a general contractor for a project at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The RNC will take place in July of 2024.

The Host Committee put out the call as needs of delegates, RNC and committee grow, Alison Prange, CEO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee said. Contractor proposals are open until Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

“The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee is receiving great feedback from the business community of interested partners who want to do work around the Republican convention. As we continue to move closer to the convention, the needs of delegates, the RNC and the Host Committee will only continue to grow. We look forward to connecting businesses with opportunities available and serving as good hosts to those traveling to Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Prange added.

The RFPs are available on the Host Committee’s website and call for a general contractor for restoration of the Fiserv Forum, the Baird Center and other venues. Local partnerships are “highly encouraged,” committee officials said.

“The general contractor will be the vendor primarily responsible for the transformation and restoration of the Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin Center (rebranding to the Baird Center) and other venues for the convention,” the request noted.

Members of both the Host Committee and the RNC’s Committee on Arrangements (COA) will evaluate proposals for large-scale contractors, committee officials said. Other RFPs included transportation management and credential services, officials added.

Milwaukee will be the site of the first 2024 Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23, The Associated Press reported. The Brew City was picked for the convention over Nashville, Tenn.