Wisconsin public projects get $20 million boost from the state

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday the state awarded more than $20 million in grants to 21 municipalities across the state for public improvement projects.

Cities and villages such as Antigo, Juneau and Shawano received state funding up to $1 million for infrastructure and utility improvements, such as the expansion of streets, water and sewer systems, sidewalks and community facilities, governor’s officials said. Two towns, Silver Cliff and Fremont, both received $1 million for new fire stations.

The money comes from Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities (CDBG – PF) which are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), governor’s officials said. The grants are for “critical” projects in low- and moderate-income communities with 50,000 people or fewer throughout the state, officials added.

Evers said the projects will help communities improve public services and provide family-sustaining jobs.

“We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st century workforce and 21st century economy in communities across our state. With these latest grants, we’re proud to invest in public safety and other critical improvement projects to help enhance the lives of Wisconsinites every day,” he added.

Here’s a breakdown of every city, village and town that have public projects.

DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said the grant program was “critical” for smaller communities.

“This latest round of investments will provide much-needed repairs and improvements, make it possible for residents to get to work safely and stay healthy, and for communities to be able to build new fire stations and facilities,” she added.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sends Community Development Block Grant funds to the state, which distributes funds toward public facility, housing and economic development projects for people with low to moderate incomes, officials said. More than $31 million in match funding from applicants will be leveraged from CDBG-PF awards in 2023, officials added.

DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources administers Wisconsin’s Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program, officials said. More information is available on DOA’s website.