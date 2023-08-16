Veit & Company regional office set to open in August in New Berlin

The Veit & Company regional facility in New Berlin has more than 35,000 square feet of space, 28 offices and five doors to its truck and tool maintenance facility. Rendering courtesy of Zimmerman Architectural Studios

Veit & Company officials announced Tuesday plans to open the doors of its regional office on Aug. 25 in New Berlin. The ongoing construction project kicked off in June of 2022. The contractor has worked in the Milwaukee area since 2009, taking on projects such as the former Bradley Center demolition.

The 50-acre New Berlin campus includes a two-story, 35,000-square-foot building with office space, conference areas, training rooms and equipment maintenance operations, company officials said. Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services serves as the project general contractor. Harwood Engineering and Zimmerman Architectural Studios, both Milwaukee companies, provided design services and construction oversight, company officials added.

According to VJS Construction, the building will contain a two-story lobby, 28 offices, an outdoor deck and shell space for future additional offices. The truck maintenance and equipment bay have space for welding, vehicle and tool repairs, five drive-in doors and a wash bay. The Pewaukee contractor provided concrete and carpentry work, VJS officials added.

The facility positions the contractor for growth for its current market and future markets, said Mike Mahn, senior project manager for Veit.

“This state-of-the-art facility will support our ongoing operations and position the company for long-term growth in our current market and future markets as well. Attracting new talent into our already top-notch staff will allow us to continue serving our customers with the same extraordinary service Veit has provided for the past 95 years,” Mahn added.

The New Berlin campus supports Veit’s operations in Wisconsin and surrounding area and will allow roll-off and dumpster rental services under the company’s waste management wing, Veit Disposal, officials said.