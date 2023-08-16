Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Veit & Company regional office set to open in August in New Berlin

By: Ethan Duran//August 16, 2023

Home>Commercial Construction>

Veit & Company regional office set to open in August in New Berlin

The Veit & Company regional facility in New Berlin has more than 35,000 square feet of space, 28 offices and five doors to its truck and tool maintenance facility. Rendering courtesy of Zimmerman Architectural Studios

Veit & Company regional office set to open in August in New Berlin

By: Ethan Duran//August 16, 2023

Veit & Company officials announced Tuesday plans to open the doors of its regional office on Aug. 25 in New Berlin. The ongoing construction project kicked off in June of 2022. The contractor has worked in the Milwaukee area since 2009, taking on projects such as the former Bradley Center demolition.

The 50-acre New Berlin campus includes a two-story, 35,000-square-foot building with office space, conference areas, training rooms and equipment maintenance operations, company officials said. Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services serves as the project general contractor. Harwood Engineering and Zimmerman Architectural Studios, both Milwaukee companies, provided design services and construction oversight, company officials added.

According to VJS Construction, the building will contain a two-story lobby, 28 offices, an outdoor deck and shell space for future additional offices. The truck maintenance and equipment bay have space for welding, vehicle and tool repairs, five drive-in doors and a wash bay. The Pewaukee contractor provided concrete and carpentry work, VJS officials added.

The facility positions the contractor for growth for its current market and future markets, said Mike Mahn, senior project manager for Veit.

“This state-of-the-art facility will support our ongoing operations and position the company for long-term growth in our current market and future markets as well. Attracting new talent into our already top-notch staff will allow us to continue serving our customers with the same extraordinary service Veit has provided for the past 95 years,” Mahn added.

The New Berlin campus supports Veit’s operations in Wisconsin and surrounding area and will allow roll-off and dumpster rental services under the company’s waste management wing, Veit Disposal, officials said.

p

Related Content

Three Wisconsin construction companies among fastest growing in US

Three brand new companies were recognized for a combined total of 427% growth over three years.

August 16, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: Keller, Inc. builds addition for Nemesis Metals

Keller Inc. in August started construction of an addition to a manufacturing building.

August 15, 2023
house in Menomonee Falls

US Army vet and family get the keys to a new, mortgage-free house in Menomonee Falls

More than 70 companies donated labor, materials and sponsorships to a new home for a veteran family.

August 14, 2023
Filer-and-Stowell-Building

Large affordable housing development seeks $9M from city of Milwaukee

Kenosha-based Bear Development wants to build 500 units in a $197 million project.

August 11, 2023

Construction industry adds nearly 20,000 jobs in July, but finding workers is still a challenge

Firms boosting wages are drawing previously employed workers back into the job market, AGC reported.

August 11, 2023
Xcel clean energy

Xcel seeks clean-energy projects to replace coal plant

As part of a plan to replace the coal-fired Allen S. King plant near Bayport, Xcel Energy is laying the ground[...]

August 10, 2023

Polls

Is Milwaukee's 2040 plan doable?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles