BUILDING BLOCKS: Stormwater and pedestrian safety improvements for County Highway EM in Twin Lakes

ADDRESS: Village of Twin Lakes, Kenosha County, Wis.
SIZE: 2.6 miles
COST: $4.4 million
START MONTH: March 2023
COMPLETION: August 2023
OWNER: Kenosha County
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Musson Brothers, Inc., Rhinelander
ENGINEER: raSmith
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Brookfield-based raSmith provided municipal engineering services for the nearly 3-mile project in Twin Lakes, Wis. Pedestrians who walk on County Highway EM now have a safety buffer that didn’t exist until Musson Brothers crews widened the highway’s shoulder, project officials said. The project also provides a new quality stormwater system, which will improve water quality for both Lake Mary and Lake Elizabeth, project officials added.
Before the project started, limited underground systems would take pollutants from stormwater runoff before the water entered the lakes. Now the stormwater drainage along CTH EM is treated before it enters the lakes.-