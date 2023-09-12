Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pabst Farms proposal calls for tech hub and mixed-use living space

By: Ethan Duran//September 12, 2023//

Wingspan Development Group, based in Illinois, proposed building on nearly 60 acres at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. The project includes a technology innovation hub, housing and retail, and quick restaurants and offices. Rendering courtesy of Wingspan Development Group

An Illinois-based developer wants to build a technology hub on nearly 60 acres of the Pabst Farms property in the city of Oconomowoc.

Wingspan Development Group, a sister company of general contractor Nicholas & Associates, on Sept. 5 presented their plan before the Oconomowoc Common Council. In March, the developer bought 59 acres of Pabst Farms immediately east of Fleet Farm and north of Interstate 94.

Chris Coleman, vice president of Wingspan, said he was confident in the project while presenting to council members.

“I’m bringing you a vision tonight that we believe will succeed in today’s retail and commercial real estate environment, and we want to begin executing this vision next year,” Coleman added, noting the developer took nine months to plan the layout.

The project includes a technology innovation hub, a residential town center with restaurants and a third area with two drive-thrus and office retail space.

The tech hub is specifically targeted to corporations and enterprises in the leading edge of technology in their field, Coleman said. Four buildings that are 80,000-square-feet each with two stories will encase showrooms and conference rooms, he added. Project plans show a 20,000-square-foot makerspace for students and around 564 parking stalls.

Amenities included are an outdoor grilling space, a retention pond and a pickleball court.

The residential area contains three story apartment buildings with a total of 171 units across from two retail buildings and surface parking in between. Coleman said the retail buildings could contain multiple restaurants, like a food hall, or hold a single food entity. A clubhouse and pool are included in the plans.

Finally, Wingspan plans called for two drive-thru restaurants and two office or retail buildings at the northeastern edge of the development. The four buildings would total up to 46,000 square feet.

Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus said he was cautiously optimistic about the project. The development plans would need permitting from the city in the future.

