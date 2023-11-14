Listen to this article Listen to this article

There are 16,384 registered apprentices earning and learning in Wisconsin, an all-time high in the Registered Apprenticeship Program’s 112-year history.

That’s according to Gov. Tony Evers, who on Tuesday spoke in front of hundreds of teens experiencing the trades at the Plumbers Union Local 75 training facility in Madison. The event was hosted by WRTP | Big Step and the Building and Construction Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin for National Apprenticeship Week.

Last month, Evers proclaimed that Nov. 13-19 is National Apprenticeship Week in Wisconsin, a nod to the U.S. Department of Labor’s celebration of registered apprentices across all industries.

The state has seen incremental increases in registered apprentices each quarter. In February, the Evers administration announced there were 15,937 registered apprentices in the state; the state broke 15,000 registered apprentices around this time last year.

Evers said in a statement that apprenticeships are becoming more popular than ever for those seeking high-demand, family supporting careers. The Badger State had the first registered apprenticeship program out of all 50 states.

“For over a century, Wisconsin has been a national leader in apprenticeship, which will continue to play a critical role in addressing our state’s generational workforce challenges and building a 21st-century workforce for a 21st-century economy,” Evers added.

“Today, apprenticeships are more popular than ever for workers seeking a pathway into high-demand, family-supporting careers and employers seeking highly skilled talent. It’s exceedingly important that we invest in apprenticeships and getting folks the skills and training they need to participate in our workforce while continuing to be a model of innovation and flexibility to meet evolving workforce needs,” the governor continued.

Joining the governor was Amy Pechacek, the state’s secretary for workforce development, and David Polk, the executive director of standards apprenticeship standards.

“Even as we are thrilled to see Wisconsin Apprenticeship’s participation reach an all-time high, we remain laser-focused on the program’s continued growth and success in the modern economy. To this end, the Wisconsin Apprenticeship Advisory Council and other partners will remain critical to ensure the program meets employers’ needs and continues to power the state’s economic momentum,” Pechacek said in a statement.

Polk credited building partnerships to help reach the historic milestone.

“It’s clear that apprenticeship continues to be more important than ever. We’re leading the way with new opportunities in fields such as IT and finance, childcare, and arborist, bringing apprenticeship to more diverse participants and new industries. We reached this new historic milestone by building partnerships, working across the state to provide technical assistance and resources,” he added.

The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) announced that funds saved in the Wisconsin College Savings Plan, otherwise known as Edvest 529 or Tomorrow’s Scholar, can be used to pay for certain expenses with apprenticeship programs registered at state apprenticeship agencies and the Secretary of Labor’s National Apprenticeship Act.

Cheryll Olson-Collins, secretary of DFI, said Edvest 529 funds can cover qualified out-of-pocket expenses for the state’s apprentices, which include tools and equipment.

“Tools and equipment that are considered qualified expenses need to be purchased by apprentices out of pocket can be covered through funds saved in an Edvest 529 plan for apprenticeship programs that are registered with the U.S. Secretary of Labor and state apprenticeship agencies,” Olson-Collins added.

“During National Apprenticeship Week and throughout the year, we want to make sure Wisconsin families know that funds they may have saved in an Edvest 529 plan can be utilized for qualified expenses,” Olson-Collins continued.

The state holds more than 200 apprenticeship occupations with more than 2,600 employers. During the 2021-22 school year, 8,357 teens were participating in youth apprenticeships with 5,719 employers. Youth apprenticeships are considered a strong connection to registered apprenticeship programs.