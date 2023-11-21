Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ethan Duran//November 21, 2023//

The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. (Staff photo by Ethan Duran)

The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) will replace an aging roof at Concourse D with the help of a $5.1 million grant from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which freed up $1 billion across five years for airport projects across the country.

Glenview, Ill.-based L. Marshall Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc. won the bid and will break ground in late spring, explained Harold Mester, the director of public affairs and marketing at MKE. The project calls for removal of the existing roof and installation of a new one by the end of 2024.

The FAA will reimburse the airport when the project is done next year and the whole grant will cover construction costs, Mester said. The airport completed the project design in June, he added.

There won’t be any closures or other effects on travelers or concourse tenants during construction, Mester said. Concourse D is home to several dining options such as the Leinie Lodge, Nonna Bartolotta’s and Starbucks. Seven airlines use the concourse, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines.

According to the White House, Wisconsin received $87.3 million for airports as of November 2023. The roof replacement at MKE was one of the state spotlight infrastructure projects, federal officials added.

The Milwaukee airport wasn’t the only state airport supported by BIL funding; the FAA will give $2.6 million to resurface pavement and install 400 LED lights at Dane County Regional Airport.

In June, Dane County Regional Airport opened its doors to the new $85 million South passenger terminal. Miron Construction and Mead and Hunt were the general contractor and project architect respectively.

