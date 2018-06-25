Ryan, Sensenbrenner endorse Vukmir in US Senate primary

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner are endorsing state Sen. Leah Vukmir in a Republican primary for Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Vukmir, who lives in Brookfield, is running against the management consultant and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson in the primary election scheduled for Aug. 14. Vukmir has tried to play up her conservative voting record and support for Trump, even though she didn’t initially endorse him.

Nicholson is running as the outsider. He has been calling Vukmir a career politician.

Ryan says in his endorsement Monday that Vukmir is a longtime friend and conservative ally who’s committed to challenging the status quo.

Brad Bainum, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, says Ryan “embodies the worst of Washington’s corporate special interest corruption, so it’s no surprise that he wants Leah Vukmir elected to the U.S. Senate.”