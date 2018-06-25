Quantcast
Ryan, Sensenbrenner endorse Vukmir in US Senate primary

By: Associated Press June 25, 2018 12:24 pm

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner are endorsing state Sen. Leah Vukmir in a Republican primary for Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Vukmir, who lives in Brookfield, is running against the management consultant and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson in the primary election scheduled for Aug. 14. Vukmir has tried to play up her conservative voting record and support for Trump, even though she didn’t initially endorse him.

Nicholson is running as the outsider. He has been calling Vukmir a career politician.

Ryan says in his endorsement Monday that Vukmir is a longtime friend and conservative ally who’s committed to challenging the status quo.

Brad Bainum, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, says Ryan “embodies the worst of Washington’s corporate special interest corruption, so it’s no surprise that he wants Leah Vukmir elected to the U.S. Senate.”

