THINGS LOOKING UP: Foxconn releases new bid package, starts vertical construction

THINGS LOOKING UP: Foxconn releases new bid package, starts vertical construction

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 30, 2018 3:30 pm

As vertical construction begins on Foxconn Technology Group's Mount Pleasant complex, the lead contractors on the massive project are advertising another slew of work. Officials gathered at the Foxconn project's site on Thursday to celebrate as construction started on actual buildings there. Up to this point, the work done on the site has consisted mostly of excavations ...

Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer.

