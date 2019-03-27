Foxconn to announce winners of two more bid packages

Foxconn Technology Group plans to announce on Thursday which company or companies won two bid packages for its massive factory complex in Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn will be joining its construction manager for the project – Gilbane |Exyte – to announce which company or companies have been awarded bid packages 3A and 3B for the project. Package 3A involves site utilities as well as work needed to keep a construction site up and running – such as the installation of temporary toilets and electrical systems and a temporary canteen. Package 3B involves curb-and-gutter work, asphalt paving and drainage work, among other things.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Gate 3 of the Foxconn project site. Foxconn plans to use the massive factory it’s building in Mount Pleasant to make LCD screens of the sort found in smart phones and similar devices, as well as conduct research and develop new products. In return for its plans to spend as much as $10 billion on the plant and employ as many as 13,000 people there, Foxconn stands to receive up to $4 billion worth of incentives from the state and local governments.

The company overseeing the project had formerly been known as Gilbane | M+W Group. It was rebranded Gilbane | Exyte last year.