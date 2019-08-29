Moore Construction Services adds Fritz as business development director

Moore Construction Services has hired Bridget Fritz as its business development director.

In this newly created position, Fritz’s responsibilities will focus on growing brand awareness in southeastern Wisconsin, while driving new business opportunities by leveraging existing relationships, cultivating new leads and identifying further opportunities within the community. She will also be responsible for the development and execution of the annual company marketing plan.

Fritz graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities with a degree in Business and Marketing Education. She comes to Moore Construction Services after two years in human resources at Kohl’s Corp., holding positions as both a corporate and campus recruiter.