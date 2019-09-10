Huffcutt Concrete opens pre-cast plant in Lake Hallie

Huffcutt Concrete, a maker of pre-cast wall panels, has opened a $20 million plant in the village of Lake Hallie and plans to add 150 new jobs over the next five years.

The new plant is being built on 10 acres next to Huffcutt’s current operation in Lake Hallie, in Chippewa County. The new building will have 77,000 square feet for the production of wall panels.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project by authorizing the issuance of as much as $1.25 million worth of state income tax credits over three years. The actual amount Huffcutt receives will depend on how many jobs it creates and how it spends on its new plant.

Huffcutt Concrete was founded in Chippewa Falls in 1945 and bought by Brian Seubert in December 2015. It now mainly makes architectural wall panels; small buildings; and agricultural, septic and specialty products.