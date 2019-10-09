TOPPING IT OFF: Crews putting roof on Foxconn factory

Crews overseen by Gilbane | Exyte began on Wednesday installing the roof of the 1 million-square-foot factory Foxconn Technology Group is having built in Mount Pleasant.

The roof installation, which officially began on Wednesday, will require workers to pour approximately 16,000 yards of concrete onto a metal deck. Vertical construction began in August.

The latest announcement comes after the company stated earlier this month that it had awarded $83 million worth of contracts to enlist more than a dozen companies to flesh out of the frame of the main manufacturing building, as well as to perform various other sorts of work nearby.

The series of bid awards is among the largest the company has announced since it began construction on its Mount Pleasant complex in spring 2018. Much of that work will build off the structural skeleton that was recently completed for the company’s main, 1 million-square-foot manufacturing building at its Mount Pleasant campus.

In total, Foxconn has awarded more than $250 million worth of contracts for work in Mount Pleasant.