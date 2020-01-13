CORRE Inc. adds Jacobs to engineering services group

CORRE Inc. has hired the newest member of its engineering services group, Kelly Jacobs.

Jacobs joins the Eau Claire office as a senior professional, bringing nearly 20 years of experience furthering soil and water resource conservation and environmental management utilizing innovative concepts and technologies.

She holds multiple certifications, including wetland delineation and soil erosion inspection.

She most recently served as a senior environmental scientist with a focus on agricultural and environmental engineering needs. She offers skills in a wide range of areas, including water quality, soils analysis, concrete testing, ArcGIS analysis, grant writing, policy development, and land stewardship.

Jacobs’ recent project highlights include serving as grant manager and project coordinator to secure Wisconsin DNR grant funds to develop a 9-Key Element Plan for the Eau Claire River Watershed that included five counties and three lake districts, bringing in partners from the Regional Planning Commission, UW-System, County governments, private consultants, and local landowners.