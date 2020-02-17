Quantcast
Home / Government / Walker appointee, judge, prof face off in high court primary

Walker appointee, judge, prof face off in high court primary

By: Associated Press February 17, 2020 12:37 pm

Wisconsin voters will choose between a Republican appointee, a Madison judge and a law professor as they winnow down the candidates for a state Supreme Court seat in a primary Tuesday.

