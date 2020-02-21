CORRE’s Rudolph promoted to director of real estate services

CORRE Inc. has promoted Kathy Rudolph to director of real estate services.

Rudolph is a Senior Right of Way Agent with over 20 years of experience providing acquisition, relocation, property management and project management services. She is well-versed in WisDOT policies; federal and state regulations; and providing real estate services for WisDOT, LPA, local, and utility projects throughout Wisconsin.

Rudolph joined CORRE in January 2017 and will be taking over for Cindy White, who retired from her position as Real Estate Director to focus on appraisal work.