COVID-19 and construction: How a hands-on industry is handling an outbreak
By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com
March 13, 2020
3:42 pm
coronavirus DSPS International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 159 International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 Jeff Beiriger Local 139 Plumbing Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Wisconsin Association Terry McGowan Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT 3:42 pm Fri, March 13, 2020
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Even as COVID-19 has led to school closings, event cancellations and other social-distancing measures, Wisconsin's construction industry has largely made no plans to stop work – at least fornow.
