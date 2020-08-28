Evers seeks an additional $300 a week in benefits for unemployed

Quantcast
By: USA Today Network August 28, 2020 3:17 pm

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday he is seeking to provide an extra $300 a week in benefits to the unemployed under a temporary program recently established by President Donald Trump. The move comes after the jobless lost an additional $600 a week in benefits at the end of last month.

