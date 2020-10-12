A-1 Auto Transport accepting scholarship applications from Wisconsin students

A-1 Auto Transport will award three scholarships worth $1,000, $500, and $250 every year to select Wisconsin students. These scholarships are now open to submissions. The A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship is available to help students achieve their goals by assisting them with additional funds to meet related educational expenses.

The three scholarships awarded may be used for any education-related expenses such as books, and class lab expenses, among other things. Payments will be mailed directly to the financial aid office of the institution the recipient attends.

The scholarship is open to any part-time or full-time student currently enrolled in Wisconsin at an accredited or non-accredited institution, driving school, or logistics program. The student’s current GPA must meet the criteria of 3.0 or above to apply.

Scholarship applications will be submitted in the form of an essay/article. The essay or article must be original content. Original content means that it is not posted anywhere else on the internet. The topic selected needs to be related to the A-1 Auto Transport website and be at least 1,000 words long for consideration.

Topics related to A-1 Auto Transport’s website include: shipping services, the challenges of moving cars overseas, motorcycle moving, and state to state moving are acceptable topics. Or, you can get an idea of the topics from last year’s submissions posted on the website.

Essays should be submitted to scholarships@a1autotransport.com and include your full name, contact information, and the institution you will be attending.

Essays will be posted to the A-1 Auto Transport website with your name as the author. The A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship committee will review the essays and vote accordingly. The winners will be announced on the A-1 Auto Transport website and via email by the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship committee. Applications are taken continuously on a rolling schedule.

After submitting your essay, you can notify friends and family about the scholarship. You should also share the link to your essay with them and your social media posts and pages. Please direct any questions about the process to scholarships@a1autotransport.com.