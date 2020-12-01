Quantcast
Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

By: Associated Press December 1, 2020 10:09 am

Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential-election results in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump's legal team continued to dispute the results.

