Fields named Madison Region Economic Partnership CEO

The Madison Region Economic Partnership Board of Directors has announced their selection of Jason Fields to succeed Paul Jadin as president and CEO of the economic development organization.

Fields brings leadership and collaboration that will lead the organization through completing Advance Now 2.0, the Madison region’s economic development strategy.

Fields is the founder and managing director of Dark Knight Capital Ventures, CEO of The Financial Promise Foundation Inc. and has previously served as a licensed branch manager, stockbroker and investment banking associate.