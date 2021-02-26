Quantcast
State revives stricter multi-family sprinkler standard under AG Kaul opinion

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 26, 2021 2:56 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services will again require sprinkler systems in small apartment buildings after Attorney General Josh Kaul reversed a legal opinion from his Republican predecessor last fall.

