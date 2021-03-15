Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / DSPS offers new system for plans for elevators, commercial buildings on April 12

DSPS offers new system for plans for elevators, commercial buildings on April 12

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 15, 2021 1:48 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services is switching to a new online submission system for commercial building plans and elevator plans starting in April.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo