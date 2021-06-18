Quantcast
Appeals court finds Findorff didn't retaliate against operator who alleged sex discrimination

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 18, 2021 12:59 pm

An appeals court has found that officials at J.H. Findorff hadn't in fact been retaliating against an equipment operator when it refused to hire her after she had complained about sex discrimination.

