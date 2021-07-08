Timmers to lead Kraus-Anderson’s new Milwaukee office

Kraus-Anderson Construction is opening a new office in Milwaukee.

The company has named Mike Timmers as director of operations. A location for the Milwaukee office has not yet been secured.

Kraus-Anderson’s long history of construction projects in east-southeast Wisconsin and the Milwaukee- Chicago region dates to the 1950s and ’60s when it built Bayshore Shopping Center in Milwaukee; grocery stores for Red Owl (with multiple Wisconsin and Chicago area locations); and facilities for companies from Wisconsin Foods (Sturgeon Bay) to Bankers Mutual Life (Freeport, Illinois).

In recent years, KA has delivered an array of projects for a range of commercial and government sector markets in the region. Projects include the renovation of the FBI Field Office, Milwaukee; a tenant buildout for Strang Architects in Madison, which is Wisconsin’s first WELL-Certified project; and Monarch Health in Madison, an addiction recovery clinic offering a model for opioid addiction treatment that is a first of its kind.

Timmers is a 21-year industry veteran and has overseen a spectrum of area commercial markets and scopes ranging from modest to multi-million-dollar projects. He most recently served as director of operations at Milwaukee-based Greenfire Management Services and was a project manager for Briohn Building Corp. and Miron Construction. He received his B.S. in Construction Engineering and Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.