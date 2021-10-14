Hoffman’s Heiberger, Boehlke to bring insights to national religious conference

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction Julie Heiberger and Mark Boehlke will bring their expertise to the annual Resource Center for Religious Institutes National Conference. They will be joined by Sr. Fran Nadolny and Sr. Corrine Sanders for “A Case Study of Transformation: The Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Story” on Thursday, Oct. 28.

“Many religious organizations are going through a transition driven by demographic and other changes,” said Heiberger, Hoffman’s women religious market leader. “As a result, religious communities like the Adrian Dominican Sisters find that they need to adapt their approach to mission, community, and stewardship of resources.”

The presentation will focus on the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ recent journey of transformation.

“We worked with the sisters to create a plan for consolidating assets, reducing their carbon footprint, keeping the legacy of the land, and maintaining their campus ministry,” Boehlke said. “It was a journey to enable them to live more ecologically and economically.”

Hoffman has a history of partnering with women religious congregations, having served more than 55 congregations in 28 states throughout the country in the past 25 years. Hoffman’s sustainable planning, design, construction, and renewable energy has helped congregations perpetuate their missions while having a positive impact on the environment.

This is the 11th time in the past 13 years that Hoffman has been invited to present at the RCRI National Conference.