Report: Wheel tax revenue rises rapidly, tripling in four years

By: Nate Beck, November 3, 2021 3:02 pm

Revenue collected from wheel taxes in Wisconsin has tripled in the last four years as more local governments adopt the additional charge on drivers to offset stagnant state aid and restrictions on property-tax increases, according to a report released on Wednesday.

